News

NBA President, Akpata, absent at  Body of Benchers’ meeting

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,Abuja Comment(0)

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata was Tuesday  absent at the meeting of the  Body of Benchers (BOB) held in Abuja.

The meeting, which was held at the Body of Benchers Complex in Jabi, Abuja, was well attended by key stakeholders in the legal profession, including the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, past Chief Justices of Nigeria  –  Justice Mahmud Mohammed and Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Also in attendance was Justice Mary Odili (rtd), who doubles as the Vice-Chairman of the Body of Benchers.

Past Presidents of the NBA, including Paul Usoro (SAN), O. C. J. Okocha (SAN), Joseph B. Daudu (SAN), Okey Wali (SAN), Abubakar  Mahmud (SAN), amongst several other leaders of the legal profession, some of who participated virtually.

Akpata, who, by virtue of his office, is a member of the BOB, failed to attend Tuesday’s meeting, the first since he requested the BOB Chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to step down over a petition against a lawyer in Olanipekun’s firm.

As at press time, no reason was given for his absence. Calls to his number were ignored.

The spokesman of the NBA, Rapuluchukwu Nduka also did not respond to calls.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

