News Top Stories

NBA president threatens to punish erring members

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has warned that it will be considering its deterrence options against members involved in shopping for judgments, which it said is ridiculing the legal profession and justice administration system. In a statement signed by its President, Olumide Akpata, the umbrella body for lawyers said it has already found prima facie evidence of the breach of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 (“RPC”), made pursuant to the Legal Practitioners Act by some lawyers. Akpata expressed surprise that some professionals in both the Bench and Bar were bent on destroying the people’s confidence in the association as the pillar of democracy and his administration’s pledge to stand as bulwark against tyranny and injustice in the country. “Astonishingly, that commitment is now being threatened by the conduct of some of our own members, the majority of whom are senior members of the Bar, who continue to yield themselves to be used as willing tools by politicians to wantonly abuse the judicial process,” he said in the statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu Assembly steps down ex-governors’ pension bill

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Even the announcement by the Enugu State House of Assembly that it has stepped down the proposed New Pension Bill for former governors and their deputies and their spouses, could not assuage Enugu youths and activists who carried out peaceful demonstration in the Assembly complex to demand that the bill be repealed. The Bill which […]
News

Fashola dismisses claims of 17m housing deficit in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…proposes regulation of rent Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed claims that the nation has a shortage of 17 million houses saying that such figure could not be scientifically proven. The minister gave this assertion Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in the Presidential Villa. The minister, who […]
News

A’Ibom to issue permit to hoteliers, others

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that all hotels and tourism centres in the state would soon be certified with ‘Operational Permit’ in line with global standards and international best practices in the tourism industry. The permit, according to the government, would also assist the state in sustaining its status as the best tourism destination […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica