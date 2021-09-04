NBA president threatens to punish erring members

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has warned that it will be considering its deterrence options against members involved in shopping for judgments, which it said is ridiculing the legal profession and justice administration system. In a statement signed by its President, Olumide Akpata, the umbrella body for lawyers said it has already found prima facie evidence of the breach of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 (“RPC”), made pursuant to the Legal Practitioners Act by some lawyers. Akpata expressed surprise that some professionals in both the Bench and Bar were bent on destroying the people’s confidence in the association as the pillar of democracy and his administration’s pledge to stand as bulwark against tyranny and injustice in the country. “Astonishingly, that commitment is now being threatened by the conduct of some of our own members, the majority of whom are senior members of the Bar, who continue to yield themselves to be used as willing tools by politicians to wantonly abuse the judicial process,” he said in the statement.

