NBA president to Buhari: Move some items on Exclusive List to Concurrent, devolve power

The National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, during the week advocated devolution of power and shift of some items in the exclusive list to the concurrent list in order to nip the series of security challenges bedeviling the country in the bud. Apata said this in his keynote address at the third Hon. Justice Pius Aderemi JSC annual lecture series (JAALS) held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He spoke on the topic: Devolution of Power: A panacea to Nigeria’s insecurity challenges? He noted that some contradictions in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly Section 14 2(b) where only one Nigeria Police Force is recognised, as well as recognition of state governors as the chief security officers in their states. To him, despite the recognition, the state governors cannot control the commissioners of police in their states, reason for agitation for state policing.

Akpata said; “This colloquium will deliberate on insecurity in our country and I hope it speaks to our consciousness. The remote causes of agitation for secession in some zones of the country have to be identified. There is the Yoruba Nation in the South West; the ESN in the South East.

All are a step to remedy the ineffectiveness in the system. There is the need to nip security challenges in the bud by our state governors. “Many items in the exclusive list need to be moved to the concurrent list. An example was the recent call for autonomy by the Judiciary as demonstrated by the JUSUN. Dr. Olomola, who represented the University of Ibadan Law Faculty Dean, quoting a scholar said that “there is no romance without finance”.

