NBA: Prolonged JUSUN strike affecting justice system

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra branch, says the prolonged nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is affecting the justice system. Mr. Kingsley Awuka, Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in Anambra, made the assertion in a statement in Awka yesterday.

The statement said that the decision of the Governors’ Forum to suspend discussion and engagement of JUSUN was uncharitable, unpatriotic and totally unacceptable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN began a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday, April 6, 2021 over the nonimplementation of judicial financial autonomy as enshrined in the Constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari had signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the judiciary and State House of Assembly in May 2020, after several agitations.

However, the gazetting of the order was suspended after Buhari met with governors, who later expressed concern over its constitutionality. It said: “The justice sector of our country is progressively sliding into the destructive dungeon with no hope in sight of its recovery.

