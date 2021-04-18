News Top Stories

NBA: Prolonged JUSUN strike affecting justice system

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra branch, says the prolonged nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is affecting the justice system. Mr. Kingsley Awuka, Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in Anambra, made the assertion in a statement in Awka yesterday.

The statement said that the decision of the Governors’ Forum to suspend discussion and engagement of JUSUN was uncharitable, unpatriotic and totally unacceptable.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN began a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday, April 6, 2021 over the nonimplementation of judicial financial autonomy as enshrined in the Constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari had signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the judiciary and State House of Assembly in May 2020, after several agitations.

 

However, the gazetting of the order was suspended after Buhari met with governors, who later expressed concern over its constitutionality. It said: “The justice sector of our country is progressively sliding into the destructive dungeon with no hope in sight of its recovery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Apprentice, 27, defiles 10-year-old girl

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Inalegwu Ochekwu, of Otukpo town in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, Franca.   The incident occurred on Saturday. Franca told journalists that Ochekwu defiled her when she was sent to look for her sister. The suspect is said to be an […]
News

ASUU warns of imminent crisis over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned of imminent crisis in the nation’s universities if the six months’ salary arrears owed members in two universities is not paid immediately.     In a release issued yesterday by Comrades Chinyere Echendu and Francis Nkaa, Chairperson and Secretary respectively of the Michael Okpara University of […]
News

A’Ibom: Communities send SOS to governor over unsafe drainage channel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some communities in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the state government to secure the route of the multi-billion naira drainage project with perimeter fence in order to halt further loss of lives and property in the area. This was as they lauded the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica