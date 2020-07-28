NBA returns on StarTimes with ESPN

Live basketball is finally set to return on StarTimes, after a hiatus of nearly five months.

The NBA 2019/20 season is restarting on July 30th with the ESPN channel broadcasting the games in Africa. After the coronavirus postponed the NBA season, these NBA games will be unlike any previous year.

Social distancing requirements means that fans will not be in attendance and all the games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Only the best 22 of the league’s 30 teams will participate. Each team will play eight games to finish the regular season.

From these, the top seven teams in each conference will advance, with the final eighth seed in each conference being determined by a potential play-in tournament before the traditional 16-team playoffs. LeBron James’ LA Lakers are the outstanding favourites to take the title. When the NBA season was postponed, the Lakers sat atop the West with a 49-14 mark.

