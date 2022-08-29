NBA-SBL tonic for boosting our nation’s economy

The 16th Annual Business Law Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Business Law (NBASBL) themed: “Recent Developments in the Business Law Environment”, is a ray of hope that the country’s pathway to economic recovery may not be a mirage, if the needful is done. The conference, which critically looked at current developments in the Nigerian business environment, was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja both in-person and virtual. According to the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee (CPC), Chike Obianwu, every year, NBA-SBL provides a platform for lawyers, non-lawyers and other stakeholders to sit down together and champion a healthy business climate for the nation. The Keynote Speaker was Kosi Yankey- Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer, The Ghana Enterprises Agency (TGEA), a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School, United States of America and fellow at the Instituto de Empresa (IE) University, Spain, to mention a few. Yankey-Ayeh called on business operators in Africa to leverage on technology to improve their business environment

“To maintain order, establish a state of generally-accepted standards, resolve disputes and protect liberties or rights when it comes to businesses”. At the occasion, President of NBA, Olumide Akpata stated that the association would continue to devise ways to improve the nation’s business environment and that since its inception in 2004, the conference had remained a converging point for decision-makers, saying: “SBL has set the tune for conversation on various aspects of our national lives” while the NBA President-elect, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), pledged engagements with the government in promoting the economic fortunes of the nation. The conference featured 11 insightful, thought-provoking and inspiring plenaries with sub-themes such as “CAMA 2020: The Journey So Far”, which had the Director-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar as speaker, who was represented by Nidiya Biraol, as he took his time to highlight the over 200 changes in the amended version of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and how the provisions can positively affect the Nigerian business clime. Other plenaries included: “ESG and the Nigerian Business Environment”, where it was pointed out that the ‘social’ component of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is often downplayed and why this must change for organisations to seen as acting lawfully and responsibly and “In-House and External Counsel Relationship: New Trends and Expectations”, where senior lawyers were tasked to desist from delegating the entire chambers’ work to their juniors not to compromise standards, adhering to deadlines, always rendering cheap, fast and reliable services, avoid being blacklisted, and the need for external counsel to be ready to justify and analyse fees charged by them for their clients’ easy comprehension. “Tackling the Challenges of Ponzi Schemes: Insolvency as a Resolution Tool” took the centre-stage, where Ponzi scheme operators were distinguished from loan sharks. Major reasons why it had been difficult to prevent Ponzi customers from being duped ranged from the long time that it usually takes complaints to be reported and investigated, and the fact that many Ponzi scheme operators often shield themselves from public scrutiny and sanctions by instituting legal actions against regulators. “AfCTFA: The Prospects for the Nigerian Business Lawyer”, was discussed and it was observed that key stakeholders like lawyers should have been better involved in the packaging of the legislation at the initial stage, the importance of a uniform currency for African states to operate with, and a clarion call on local lawyers to partner their foreign counterparts for smooth implementation of AfCTFA. The panels on “The New Face of Competition: Merger Control in the Nigerian Context”, had a presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera while “Tax Administration Strides and the Nigerian Business Environment”, x-rayed the importance of digital technology in tax administration and the essence of striking a balance between tax compliance and right to privacy. The panel on “Regulation of Internet Services Platforms: Necessity or Overreaching?” had the Director-General/ CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi on the hot-seat, to respond to participants’ inquiries on their perceived over-regulation of the Internet space by the government, as the DG was represented by Emmanuel Edet.

