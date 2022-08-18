NBA secretary challenges suspension, sues Akpata, police

The suspended General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joyce Oduah, has sued the association’s national leadership headed by Olumide Akpata and the police over her suspension. Oduah was suspended pursuant to the resolution of the NBA National Executive Committee emergency meeting on August 15.

In her suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja, filed on her by Murtala Abdul-Rasheed (SAN), Oduah contended that her suspension was unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever. She asked the court to hold that her suspension was a gross violation of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Sections 239, 242 and 288 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association 2015 (as amended). The Inspector-General of Police was joined as a party to the suit.

