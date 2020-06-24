NBA star tests positive for COVID-19 after hugging Djokovic

*World number one tennis player’s wife also positive

Denver Nuggets basketball star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in his native Serbia, just days after being pictured hugging his friend Novak Djokovic.

World No 1 tennis player Djokovic and his wife yesterday also tested positive, after the anti-vaxxer ignored social distancing by partying and playing football and basketball on his disastrous Adria Tour.

Jokic and Djokovic met in Belgrade on June 11 and were pictured hugging and sitting beside each other with no social distancing at a basketball event, although there is no evidence to suggest that either man gave the virus to the other, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Jokic’s positive test has delayed his return to America to join up with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the NBA restart, although ESPN claim he is expected to be cleared to travel back to the US within a week.

The NBA All-Star tested positive last week and is asymptomatic, but will need two negative tests within 24 hours in Serbia before he is able to travel.

Upon arrival in Denver, he will then need to undergo a cardiac screening and once again test negative for Covid-19.

During the coronavirus shutdown, Jokic has lost 40lbs and transformed his body, and his return to the NBA is highly-anticipated by fans.

The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference behind the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers, and the team are scheduled to travel to Orlando between July 7 and 9 to begin a formal training camp.

Djokovic, meanwhile, issued a grovelling apology on Tuesday night for the conduct of his Adria Tour fiasco.

The world No 1, who organised the event, where social distancing was widely ignored, softened an earlier statement in which he had shown little remorse for what transpired.

“I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm,’ said Djokovic, who does not have symptoms. ‘Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions.

“We believed that the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons.

“We were wrong and it was too soon. I can’t express how sorry I am for this and every case of infection.”

Among the images which emerged from the events in Serbia and Croatia were those of him and other players dancing half-naked together in a Belgrade nightclub.

Djokovic confirmed that his wife Jelena had also tested positive and said the pair would remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and repeat the test in five days.

“If you attended Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practise social distancing,” added Djokovic. “For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future.

“The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focused on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone’s full recovery.”

Like this: Like Loading...