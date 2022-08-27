NBA swears in Maikyau as new president

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday swore in its new President, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN). Maikyau was sworn in as the 31st president of the NBA, sequel to an election conducted by legal practitioners online, at the close of activities for the 62nd Annual General Conference of the association which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event, which was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, was the hallmark of the NBA Bold Transitions Annual General Meeting of the association. Maikyau was sworn in as the president of the NBA following the expiration of the Olumide Akpata-led administration. It would be recalled that the SAN had won the election held earlier in July with 38,000 electoral votes.

Taking over from Akpata, Maikyau thanked his colleagues, his campaign team, as well as friends and associates who supported his candidacy, even as he commended the outgone Akpata administration for the giant strides it recorded at the NBA in the last two years. While promising to not only sustain what he termed the laudable achievements and projects of the Akpata administration, Maikyau extended a hand of fellowship to all those who contested the office of the NBA President with him, saying he and his team would be coming to tap from their indepth knowledge from time to time. According to him, “I saw all your great manifestos and your laudable proposals for the NBA. What has happened is that we are now the ones who have been given the responsibility. I invite you all to join hands with us as we build the Nigerian Bar Association to the great heights we all desire.”

