NBA takes on AGF over alleged amendment of RPC

President of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Olumide Akpata, yesterday said the national Bar will meet with the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, over the purported amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

News had emerged over the weekend that the AGF singlehandedly amended sections 9 to 13 of the Rules guiding the Professional Conduct of lawyers in the country. Areas allegedly affected include payment of practising fees; stamp and seal for legal practitioners; theAnnualPractising Certificate for legal practitioners;

andobligationtogive notice of the commencement of legal practice to the branch of the NBA responsible for the jurisdiction in which the practice is located. If the amendment stands, then it will no longer mandatory for lawyers to be part of the NBA, or attach the NBA stamp and seal on their court processes to make such valid.

Controversies had however trailedthe allegedamendment. However, reacting to the development, Akpata, who noted that he had been receiving several calls and texts messages on the issue, said the new leadership would take up the matter with the minister.

While not dismissing the report, Akpata, in a statement said that there cannot be an amendment of the RPC without a meeting of the council of the NBA

According to him: “I have seen and read Statutory Instrument No. 15 of 2020 (the ‘Instrument’) making the rounds on social media and which purports to amend certain provisions of the 2007 Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners (RPC). Since the Instrument was released, I have received numerous calls and messages from lawyers across the country, seeking clarification and guidance on the purport of the Instrument.

“The explanatory note to the Instrument suggests that it was done to bring the RPC into conformity with the provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act, the Law Officers Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)

. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Legal Practitioners Act (as amended) confers the power to issue rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners, and any amendments thereto, on the General Council of the Bar (the ‘Bar Council’)”.

