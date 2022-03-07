NBA vows to reveal identities of lawyers indicted over conflicting orders

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it would publish names of its members indicted over conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

The Association made the disclosure in a communique issued after its quarterly virtual meeting which was held on February 23, 2022. In the communique signed by NBA President, Olumide Akpata and General Secretary Joyce Oduah, NEC indicated that it revisited the issue of conflicting orders and other issues affecting the Bar and the country.

The NEC also considered the “purported amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC), the welfare and wellbeing of legal practitioners, the ongoing NBA-NHIS National Health Insurance Scheme, the proposed NBA-Access to finance, harassment of lawyers and the deplorable state of security in the country.

Part of the resolutions include: “NEC resolves to petition members of the association involved in the unethical act to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee [LPDC] to serve as a deterrence to others. NEC also agreed to publish the names of members affected”.

On the change of guard of the association’s leadership, the NEC approved “Saturday, the 16th day of July, 2022 for the con-duct of the NBA National elections and also resolves to hold a ’24-hour’ time bound election.”

The NBA-NEC also expressed concerns about the role of its representatives in statutory bodies It said: “NEC expresses concern over the seeming deliberate attempt by her representatives in statutory bodies to bring the association to disrepute.

“NEC therefore resolves that all her members nominated to, recommended for, or appointed into boards, councils and statutory bodies by the association or by virtue of membership, shall be required to report on their activities in such bodies at the quarterly meetings of the National Executive Council.”

The issue of lawyers’ harrassment by security operatives was also addressed. On this, the body said: “On the harassment of lawyers, NEC lamented the incessant harassment of lawyers by security agencies in the course of carrying out their professional activities. NEC condemns the public tyranny, contempt and disrepute to the profession and the rule of law in general amongst law enforcement agencies.

“As seen in a viral video on social media, NEC decries in its entirety, the inhumane treatment, manhandling and physical assault of a legal practitioner by uniformed officers of the Nigerian Custom Service. “NEC urges the NBA to embark on a nationwide campaign against the continuous harassment of lawyers by security agencies and incessant violation of the rule of law in the country”.

It further condemned “in the strongest terms possible, the worsening security situation in the country, including the unending insurgency, ceaseless abductions, kidnappings and attacks on communities and individuals and in recent time, ritual killings of citizens.

“NEC calls on governments at all levels and their agencies to devise creative ways to live up to their obligation of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians”, the communique added. Furthermore, In view of the suit filed by the NBA against the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), pending before Hon. Justice Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, NEC notifies members that the matter is scheduled for Thursday, the 24th day of March, 2022.

It encourages members to be present in court on the said date. NEC also resolved to reinstate the holding of physical meetings with the condition that branches who do not attend and do not cancel their hotel reservations will pay for same. NEC consequently agreed to hold the next meeting in June, 2022.

