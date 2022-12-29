Metro & Crime

NBA: ‘We’ll demand N5bn over killing of lawyer in Lagos’

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Thursday made known its intention to request at least N5 billion compensation for the family of slain Lagos lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem.

It also revealed that the trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, who allegedly shot and killed Mrs. Raheem in Lagos on Christmas Day, will be monitored.

In a statement issued by rights activist and member of the NBA Lagos Branch, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), he explained that he was appointed to lead the monitoring team.

Mrs. Raheem, an expectant mother of twins, was in her car in the Ajah area of Lagos on her way back from church with her family when she was shot.

 

