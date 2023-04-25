Sports

NBB of C To Organise Seminar For Boxers, Coaches, Others

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) will next month organise seminar for boxers, coaches, managers, promoters and ring officials. According to a release by the federation and made available to our correspondent, it requested all interested individuals to contact the secretary of the NBB of C, Remi Aboderin, for any information.

President, NBB of C, Dr Rafiu Ladipo said the seminar was to bring them up to date with modern day standards in world boxing. Ladipo said: “Resource persons will be speaking extensively on rules of the game, e t h i c s and discipline, behavior during and outside the ring.

“Medical Doctors will also be around to speak on their health. Participants are expected to register before May 4th with the seminar coming up a day after, on May 5 by 9am.” The venue is at the Brai Ayonote boxing complex inside the National Stadium Surulere Lagos and the participants are expected to register at the secretariat.

