Sports

NBBF constitution reigns supreme ahead of election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Basketball Federation has again reiterated that its 2019 constitution will be followed to the letter as elections into the federation draws closer.

 

The elections according to the Caretaker Chairman of the NBBF, Musa Kida will be done in line with the Federation of International Basketball Association with the supervision from the Federal Ministry of Sports and Nigeria Olympics Committee.

 

This was in response to a purported statement by a group- Nigeria Basketball Vanguard alien to the constitution threatening to boycott the elections if the approved constitution is used.

 

Kida described the ploy as a cheap scheme to distract the people with unnecessary controversies while plunging basketball into another fresh round of crisis.

 

“This funny entity is not known to anybody nor is it recognized by the NBBF constitution as ratified by the 2019 Congress held in Abuja.

 

The constitution as ratified by FIBA and domiciled with NOC or FMYSD accorded recognition to Chairmen of the State Associations, Representatives of Coaches, Referees, Players Associations, NAPHER/SD, NAWIS and All Members from the geographical zones (Zonal Reps) alongside the President and Vice President.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sports Festival: FG readyto rescue Edo – Minister

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

The Federal Government may come to the assistance of Edo State towards hosting the 20th National Sports Festival expected to take place in Benin City from February 14th to 28th.   Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made the revelation at the just concluded 2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race in Abuja at the weekend. […]
Sports

Obuah charges Go Round FC to go for brokes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Go Round FC president, Charity Obuah, has charged the team to go for broke and qualify for the Nigeria Professional Football League, via the play-offs. Go Round FC is currently second on their Nigeria National League, NNL group log and look set to feature in the play-offs at a date to be fixed by the […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Eintracht

Posted on Author Reporter

*Polish forward has 10 goals in five Bundesliga games *Quagliarella, Sampdoria shock Atalanta Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0. In a typically ruthless Bayern performance, the forward struck twice in the first half-hour and added a third after half-time, before the substitutes Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala completed the rout, reports Reuters. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica