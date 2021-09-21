NBBF constitution reigns supreme ahead of election

The Nigerian Basketball Federation has again reiterated that its 2019 constitution will be followed to the letter as elections into the federation draws closer.

The elections according to the Caretaker Chairman of the NBBF, Musa Kida will be done in line with the Federation of International Basketball Association with the supervision from the Federal Ministry of Sports and Nigeria Olympics Committee.

This was in response to a purported statement by a group- Nigeria Basketball Vanguard alien to the constitution threatening to boycott the elections if the approved constitution is used.

Kida described the ploy as a cheap scheme to distract the people with unnecessary controversies while plunging basketball into another fresh round of crisis.

“This funny entity is not known to anybody nor is it recognized by the NBBF constitution as ratified by the 2019 Congress held in Abuja.

The constitution as ratified by FIBA and domiciled with NOC or FMYSD accorded recognition to Chairmen of the State Associations, Representatives of Coaches, Referees, Players Associations, NAPHER/SD, NAWIS and All Members from the geographical zones (Zonal Reps) alongside the President and Vice President.”

