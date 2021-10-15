Sports

NBBF crisis: D’Tigress reject half payment

Players stage protest in Abuja
…as Minister summons Kida, Umar factions

Players of the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, have said they are open to negotiation with the authorities but will not accept the plans to give them part of the money owed them. In a statement signed by their captain, Adaora Elonu, the players said even though they are willing to negotiate with both the ministry of sports and the Nigeria Basketball Federation, they won’t shift grounds on three of their demands which include payment of all outstanding entitlements since 2018, assurances of improved traveling arrangement during competitions and hiring of a General Manager for the team.

The team ignited a fresh crisis in basketball when they threatened to boycott the next FIBA World Cup qualifiers over the failure of the ministry and the NBBF to pay them their outstanding entitlements. The ministry subsequently assured them the monies are intact and payment will commence soon.

“We thank the ministry for their swift response but respect-fully decline part payment of all the monies owed every player of D’Tigress since the 2018 FIBA World Cup. The ministry is the governing body of Nigerian sports and needs to hold the NBBF and the former president accountable or take responsibility.

“We also urge the Special Advisers to the President Muhammadu Buhari to bring this to the awareness of his excellency and ignite our celebratory invite to Aso Rock,” the letter read. Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has summoned the embattled chairman of the Caretaker Committee of NBBF Musa Kida and former president of the federation, Tijani Umar, to another emergency meeting over the lingering crisis in basketball. The meeting which is slated for Monday, in Abuja is to find lasting solutions to the 4-year old feud that has dogged the game in the country.

