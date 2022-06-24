NBBF crisis: FG lifts two-year ban on international competitions

Minister, FIBA agree on grey areas

Govt insists no international federation’s law superior to Nigeria’s constitution

The Federal Government on Thursday lifted the two-year ban it placed on the country’s basketball teams from participating in international competitions. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, said at a press briefing in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari, who had earlier last month sanctioned the self-imposed ban, reversed the decision following concrete steps taken by stakeholders to address the crisis rocking the Nigerian basketball which necessitated the earlier action.

According to him, the approval was granted following a video conference meeting between the top hierarchy of basketball word governing body, FIBA and the Minister of Youth and Sports which produced a common understanding in certain general areas, concluding with a commitment by both FIBA and Nigeria to explore and collaborate on enhancing relationships, development of basketball and reaffirming mutual respect for the laws and constitution of Nigeria as a sovereign state, and also FIBA.

He said the decision to lift the ban was also deepened by a letter of appeal dated June 17, 2022, which was signed by Musa Kida, leader of the Nigeria Basketball Federation board, and addressed to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare. Abubakar said, “The letter appealed to the minister to use his good offices to approach President Buhari for the reversal of the two-year withdrawal of Nigeria from international basketball competitions. “The Appeal letter also critically gave some key undertakings: to immediately set in motion the process of status review or constitutional amendments from stakeholders as collated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to set up a high-powered team to reconcile all contending parties in the basketball family at home and abroad, and a commitment to work with the Ministry in the governance and development of basketball among other things.

“Flowing from the above and upon a review, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development approached and placed these developments before President Muhammadu Buhari being one that is committed to youth development and desirous of ensuring that they are availed of all opportunities in sports and other endeavors considered the appeal and in the overriding spirit of national interest, love for our youth, and in order to avoid sending basket development into a long period of suspension when NBBF have now committed to the resolution of the issues which precipitated the withdrawal in the first place has ap- proved the return of Nigeria to international basketball immediately.” Furthermore, Abubakar said despite the approval, the stakeholders were warned to ensure that the country’s laws are not subjugated to any other law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...