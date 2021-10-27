Sports

NBBF dares minister, vows to go ahead with election

…federation slams supervisory body for abuse of powers

The end is not in sight for the crisis that has engulfed the Nigeria Basketball Federation as the NBBF declared that its October 30 elective congress will go ahead despite the order by the ministry of youths and sports development for its indefinite postponement. In a statement signed by the permanent secretary, the Sports Ministry ordered the indefinite suspension of the election pending the resolution of all crises within the basketball fraternity. However, the NBBF in a statement on Tuesday issued a counter-order, stating that the ministry had overreached itself by making such orders, saying that has amounted to the usurpation of the powers of the NBBF congress.

In a statement, which was signed by the caretaker committee chairman Musa Kida, the federation the ministry had, by the orders, went back on its declaration that the NBBF Constitution approved by FIBA is sacrosanct and its provisions shall be the binding document for the conduct of the 2021 NBBF Elections. It said Congress, as empowered by the constitution, had scheduled the election for October 30, as approved by the world governing body, and only it could effect a change of date or venue. The statement read: “This purported postponement is without any legal basis and indeed a usurpation of the powers of the NBBF Congress as enshrined in the NBBF Statutes.

It is also repugnant to Natural Justice, Equity and a good conscience and amounts to the arbitrary use of power after the ministry has confirmed on several occasions to the existence of our constitution and the supremacy of the NBBF Congress to conduct its affairs as dictated by the NBBF constitution. “We make the above statement affirming that after 2017, from the FIBA fact-finding Team’s visit to Nigeria in 2018, FIBA, supported by pronouncements by the Nigerian Courts, had put to rest who is the recognized President of the NBBF.

The postponement of a duly approved Elective Congress under the guise of a non-existent leadership tussle is therefore meant to mislead all concerned in order to justify this ultra vires act.” The federation stated that all arrangements had been put in place for the Elective Congress in Benin and FIBA had already taken note of the date of the elective congress and has nominated a representative to monitor the Elective Congress.

Our Reporters

