NBBF Electoral Committee assures candidates of fair electoral process

The Electoral Committee of the 2021 Nigeria Basketball Federation met on Friday to fine tune plans as the countdown continues to 30th of October election date. The committee reiterated its commitment to organising a free and fair election while providing a level playing field for all interested candidates.

At the meeting presided over by its Chairman, Dr Lanre Glover, the 5 man committee agreed that, “To ensure easy access to participation in the electoral process, the Electoral Committee decided that it is acceptable for the candidates for Vice President and President to attach to their forms letters of nomination from the two nominating states as required by Article 21.3.11 in the 2019 NBBF statute instead of shuttling from one state to the other to get signatures on the nomination forms”. This they said will reduce the financial effects while largely reducing the stress of traversing the nooks and crannies of Nigeria in search of signature.

In the communiqué signed by the Secretary of the body, Barrister Emma Okibe, “The scanned and electronic copies of the letters must be duly signed, stamped and dated. Originals of the letters must be presented to the Electoral Committee before the elections.”

This only applies to the candidates vying for the position of the President and Vice President. “The Zonal Representative form must be duly signed by the Chairman of their state basketball association.” Forms can be collected and submitted at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Basketball Federation in Abuja or via email addresses of the Chairman and Secretary of the committee on or before 26th October, 2021 Screening and display of names of successful candidates will be on the 27th, October 2021.

