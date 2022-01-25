Sports

NBBF Electoral Committee set for Congress

Following the unanimous decision to hold the 2022 NBBF Elective Congress on the 31st of January, the Electoral Committee headed by Dr Lanre Glover has been mandated to resume with immediate effect.

 

Making this declaration in line with the 2019 NBBF constitutional provision, NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said it was pertinent for the committee to complete the electoral process started after the electoral process was put on hold to allow the Reconciliatory Committee carry out its mandate.

 

“I have exercised the powers bestowed on me by the NBBF Congress to activate the Electoral Committee to complete their assignment of conducting the NBBF Elective Congress, which will be in line with the 2019 approved NBBF Constitution, and according to their guidelines”.

 

To this end, all interested candidates vying for the vacant posts of President, Vice President and Zonal Representatives into the North-central, North-East, North-West, South-East, South-South, and South-West zones are to contact the electoral committee.

 

In a similar vein, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr Lanre Glover, has announced Thursday, 27th, January as deadline for submission of nomination forms

 

