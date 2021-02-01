Sports

NBBF getting set for all leagues, says Kida

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Engr. Musa Kida, has revealed that the federation is working round the clock to ensure that the Premier Basketball League, Zenith Women’s League as well as the National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues sponsored by Total holds this year.

Kida made the pledge at the Sportsville Award 2021 ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday where he was presented an Award of Excellence for developing basketball in Nigeria and putting the country on the global map.

He noted that the court ruling in favour of the NBBF is one that calls for action on the part of the federation since all is clear for the return of the Premier Basketball League.

“We will contact all stakeholders concerned and work towards holding the Premier Basketball League as well as our other leagues. Though, it has been three years wasted during the court processes bit we are glad it’s all over and we can concentrate on ensuring that we put things in place for our programmes.”

Sportsville  which marked its 20th year anniversary said Kida and nine others were deemed worthy of the award after careful deliberation and selection by the award committee headed by seasoned journalist and former Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Tony Ubani.

In his reaction, Kida who was on ground to pick up the award thanked the organisers for deeming him fit which is a validation of what the board has been able to achieve in the last three years.

For him, the award is a call for better results and renewed dedication because, “To whom much is given, more is expected.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of Nigeria Basketball Federation has officially confirmed that coach Mfon Udofia will be saddled with the responsibility of leading D’Tigers to the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in Tunisia.

Mfon who joined the senior men’s national team technical crew just before the 2019 FIBA World Cup will fill in for Head Coach, Mike Brown, currently tied down by Golden State Warriors.

On the other hand, Coach Alex Nwora who remains a vital part of the D’Tigers’ crew will also be missing due to family and personal reasons.

Making the announcement, NBBF President, Kida said, “Mike Brown is doing his primary job and occupied at this time as the assistant coach with Golden State Warriors.”

“Coach Alex is staying back for very personal and intimate reasons which we understand. Our head coach to Tunisia will be Mfon Udofia.”

