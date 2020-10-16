Sports

NBBF, Nigerians mourn FIBA Hall of Famer, Sangodeyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian basketball community has been thrown into mourning following the demise of the first Nigerian basketball player to be awarded sportsman of the year, Yomi Sangodeyi. Popularly known as Yomi Basket, he was a regular face in the various Nigerian National teams to many international tournaments in the late 70s and 80s. In an emotion laden statement issued by the President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Engr Musa Kida, Sangodeyi who died on Tuesday was described as a big brother and a legend of the game.

Reminiscing on the life of the deceased, Kida said, “He was like a big brother to many of us then in the National Team. He made it easy for us as young athletes to find our feet and settle in the team during our active days.

“We have not just lost a great basketball mind that got drafted by the NBA in 1984 by the New Jersey Nets, we have lost one out of the two FIBA Hall of Famers from Nigeria, the other being Mr. Babs Ogunade the VP of the NBBF. He was our national treasure who typified everything basketball stood for in Nigeria and beyond.” According to a 2017 ESPNAfrica article, Sangodeyi was listed alongside Akeem Olajuwon, Alabi Adelanwa, Joe Garba and Emmanuel Chagu as one of the five greatest Nigerian basketball players. He was arguably the first and best centre of the modern era who became Nigeria’s first full-time professional basketball player.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ndidi’s centreback role temporary –Rodgers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

L  eicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Wilfred Ndidi’s deployment to a centre-back role will be temporary. The midfielder featured in a defensive role for the Foxes in their opening Premier League game of the 2020-21 season against West Bromwich Albion, pairing Caglar Soyuncu at the heart of the Foxes defence.   The Nigeria […]
Sports

Former Athletics chief, Diack, sent to prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  The  former head of world athletics governing body, Lamine Diack of Senegal  was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in jail. He is 87 years old and would almost be 90 by the time he finishes his term. He was found […]
Sports

United, Wolves discover possible Europa League foes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United now know the pathway to glory in the 2019/20 Europa League, following UEFA’s quarter-final and semi-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland. The Reds still have to complete the job against LASK at Old Trafford in the round of 16 but, with a healthy 5-0 advantage from the first game in Linz, we can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: