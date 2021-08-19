NBBF passes vote of confidence on Brown, Otis

Interested coaches interested in handling the Nigerian national basketball teams have been asked to join in the future development of the teams as the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has passed a vote of confidence on Mike Brown and Otis Hughley who manage D’Tigers and D’Tigress respectively. Freshfromthe2020OlympicsinTokyo, thefederation, ledbyEngrMusaKida, saystheyhavefull confidence in the technical and tactical abilities of the two elite coaches to come good in line with the long term objectives of the federation. With Brown having signified his intention to lead the D’Tigers to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket starting on the August 4 in Rwanda, Kida said the Golden State Warriors coach had shown immense passion and dedication to Nigerian basketball. “I have full confidence in Mike Brown because it just goes beyond the technical side of coaching the National team. Mike Brown has shown that he is passionate about the interest of Nigerians, Nigerian basketball and also interested in making Africa look good.”

