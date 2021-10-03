Sports

NBBF postpones Extra- Ordinary Congress

The Nigeria Basketball Federation extra ordinary congress earlier slated for October 2nd, has been shifted by a week.

 

This comes on the heels of some Basketball stakeholders meeting with the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the ministry which led to insinuations over the authenticity of the NBBF constitution.

 

This has been put to bed by the official stand of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Sports on Thursday in its press release which gave full recognition to the 2019 NBBF constitution.

 

The federation confirmed that “The shift is to allow all our stakeholders to plan their movements after days of uncertainty as the federation targets 100% attendance.”

 

“The venue for the extraordinary congress to set in motion the electoral remains the same” the NBBF Caretaker Chairman confirmed.

