NBBF to meet Zenith Bank, others ahead 2022 programmes

The board of the NigeriaBasketball Federation led by Musa Kids, is set to meet with Zenith Bank Plc,the sponsor of the Women League and other sponsors ahead of the board’sprogrammes in the year.

Speaking during a press conference attended by New Telegraph over the weekend, the NBBF president saidthe body would roll out its programmes soon with dates but they need to meet upwith sponsors and get a convenient day for various leagues.

Kida said that the federations has made plans to organise the national basketball leagues for male and female. He said that there would be a stakeholders meeting where all modalities would be put into proper perspective. He also said that the board is set to meet with sponsors of the leagues to present their plans for the next basketball season.

“It feels good to be back and as a new board and we are more determined than ever to make basketball, a huge success in Nigeria,” Kida said. He said that the league had faced unnecessary itches in the past such as legal litigations that did not allow them to achieve as much as they so desired.

Kida added: “We are looking ahead with much confidence of organising a viable league that would keep our teams busy and prepare them for continental competitions.”

