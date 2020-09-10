NBBF, Total E&P to sign 5-year sponsorship deal Sept. 15

The Nigeria Basketball Federation will officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Total E&P Nigeria Limited on September 15, 2020 for the sponsorship of Division 1 and 2 men basketball leagues. Announcing this to the members of the board on Tuesday, the federation’s Secretary General, Afolabi- Oluwayemi Olabisi said the landmark event will hold at the company’s headquarters in Lagos at 10:00am.

Elaborating on the development, the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, “We are excited about this long term partnership targeted at the grassroots which is one of the core focus of this federation. “This is another fulfilment of some of the promises we made about creating platforms for raw talents to be nurtured while making basketball attractive to the corporate community to want to partner with us.”

