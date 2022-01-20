Sports

NBBF writes FIBA, announces Elective Congress for Jan 31

Posted on

…white paper on Reconciliation Committee ready

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has written to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) stating that the date for the NBBF Elective Congress has been fixed for January 31, 2022 as directed by FIBA and recommended by the NBBF Reconciliation Committee. The congress will take place in Abuja. According to a source close to the Federation, the Secretary- General of NBBF, Mrs Olabisi Afolabi, on January 17 wrote to FIBA to inform them about the date of the congress and invite the FIBA delegation to monitor the election. All is now set for the NBBF Elective Congress that will take place in Abuja, the nation’s capital on the last day of January.

 

Our Reporters

