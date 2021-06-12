News

NBC: Buhari fires Idachaba, appoints Ilelah new DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Mohammadu Buhari has sacked the acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Prof. Armstrong Idachaba. He was replaced by Mr. Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster as the substantive Director-General. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday and signed by his Special Assistant to the President (Media) Segun Adeyemi. He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment was for five years tenure in the first instance. African Examiner reports that the change in leadership of NBC comes amid the suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria as well as moves to regulate the social media in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari greets Adeniran at 75

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

ABUJA President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President lauded the retired academic for his contributions to scholarship as Political Science lecturer both in Nigeria and the United States of […]
News

NUC grants Atiba varsity full operational license

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Atiba University (AU), Oyo, Oyo State has been granted full operational license by the National Universities Commission (NUC). This was communicated to the Registrar of the AU in a letter dated April 8 and signed by Mrs. Lydia T. Imoroa, the director, Inspection and Monitoring, for the Executive Secretary of the NUC. According the […]
News

Abdulsalami warns of imminent disintegration

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says Nigeria is reaching ‘point of no return’   Daniel Atori, Minna   Former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar has warned that the country may disintegrate if Nigerians do not remain calm and united in the face of recent challenges. While expressing concerns over the recent attacks in parts of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica