NBC: Buhari fires Idachaba, appoints Ilelah new DG

President Mohammadu Buhari has sacked the acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Prof. Armstrong Idachaba. He was replaced by Mr. Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster as the substantive Director-General. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday and signed by his Special Assistant to the President (Media) Segun Adeyemi. He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment was for five years tenure in the first instance. African Examiner reports that the change in leadership of NBC comes amid the suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria as well as moves to regulate the social media in the country.
