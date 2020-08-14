NBC chair disowns broadcast code, says it’s an illegality

Chairman of the Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, has described the 6th National Broadcasting Code as an illegality perpetrated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and acting Director-General of the commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba. Bilbis made this known at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the actions of Mohammed and Idachaba amounted to usurpation of the powers of commission. The chairman said Mohammed went beyond the schedule of his legal responsibility by amending the code in a manner that threatened to destroy investments and lead to loss of jobs. He said previous Information Ministers never interfered with the review of the code, adding that the NBC Act empowered the commission to regulate industry practice standards, not the Information Minister. He added that the process of the code review, which holds every four years, was marked by the participation of former directors-general, retired directors and staff of the commission, broadcasting organisations and media scholars. Bilbis noted that the amendment was at the instance of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), who wanted the NBC strengthened to ensure it could prevent a repeat of the divisive broadcasts recorded before, during and after the 2019 elections.

