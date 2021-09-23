NBC excites fans at 2021 Lagos Yacht Club Boat Race

A consumer packaged goods company and a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC), delighted boat lovers at the 2021 edition of the Lagos Yacht Club annual boat racing championship held recently in Lagos.

Theannualevent, whichhasbeen sponsored by the beverage giant for almostadecadebringstogetherboat lovers and sailors from across the world to witness a day of exhilarating yacht racing competition whilst promoting health and wellness. Speaking at the event, Public Affairs and Communications Director at the NBC, Ekuma Eze, commented, “As a system, together with our partners, Coca-Cola Nigeria, we explore partnerships that enable us to support diverse consumer passions, in line with our advocacy for a more active lifestyle.

“After a break due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be back with Lagos Yacht Club on its annualboatracingcompetitionasthis event hasbecomeahighlightin our calendar over the last eight years. “We are also proud that this competition has grown to be what it is today and is evidently in line with our corporate social responsibility goals, to improve the quality of life for people in the communities where we operate.” Someof theyachtracingtrophy winners this year include: Avy E, Sandra Ozioma, Julian hardy, Ed Skene, Laurens Kreuze, Liam Haayer, Anouk Sebillet, Mike Barnes, Lanre Mabawonku and Ayo Ogunbiyi.

