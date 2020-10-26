NBC fines Arise TV, Channels, AIT over ‘unprofessional’ coverage of #EndSARS protests

*Stations to pay N3m each

The National Broadcasting Station (NBC) has sanctioned three major broadcast stations over their alleged roles in the escalation of violence across the nation.

The regulators fined Arise TV, African Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television between N2million and N3million.

The stations were accused of airing unverified images of the alleged shooting.

The protest, which began on a peaceful note has since gone violence, with many states experience wanton destructions and looting of public and private properties.

