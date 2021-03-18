News

NBC intervenes in Ebonyi, Enugu boundary crisis

Uchenna Inya

National Boundary Commission (NBC) yesterday held sensitization campaign to enlighten Ebonyi and Enugu States on demarcation of boundaries between the states to prevent further clashes by the neighbouring states There had been boundary disputes in Ishielu/ Isi-uzo, Ishielu/Nkanu- East, Onicha/Nkanu East, Ohaozara/Aninri, Ohaozara/Nkanu East, Ivo/Aniniri, Ivo/Awgu of the two states which had led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

However, NBC resolved to demarcate the boundaries following commitments from both sides for a peaceful coexistence. As part of the peace initiative, emplacement of the main pillar along the 94 kilometers consensus area which would commence on 22nd March, 2021 and last for a period of 90 days across the boundary locations of Ebonyi and Enugu States.

Speaking during the occasion of the Joint Sensitization/Enlightenment Campaign of Border Communities at the Ebonyi/Enugu interstate boundary which held at Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu, Ebonyi deputy governor, Eric Kelechi Igwe said “the joint Sensitization/ Enlightenment is expected to smoothen any rough edges and pave the way for a peaceful emplacement of the pillars and also hasten the amicable resolution of the 36km dispute and skipped areas.” Igwe went on: “I am further optimistic that the Sensitization/Enlightenment campaign is a road map to achieving unity and better understanding among our border communities. Consequently, may I encourage us to accord today’s meeting the seriousness and honesty required to enable us achieve the purpose for which it was initiated.

