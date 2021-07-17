News

NBC orders media houses to desist from revealing victims, details of terrorist attacks

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has given a new order to media (Television and radio stations) outlets in the country to desist from revealing “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports. NBC made this known in a statement titled, ‘Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution’, which was signed by the Director, Broadcast Monitoring, Francisca Aiyetan, on behalf of the Director General of the Commission, Balarabe Ilelah, on Friday.

“Headlines of most newspapers on a daily basis are replete with security topics. While bringing information on security to the doorsteps of Nigerians is a necessity, there is a need for caution as too many details may have an adverse implication on the efforts of our security officials who are duty-bound to deal with the insurgency.

“The Commission, therefore, enjoins broadcasters to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges by; “Not glamourising the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits etc. “Advising guests and/or analysts on programmes not to polarise the citizenry with divisive rhetoric, in driving home their point. “Not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents.” “The broadcaster shall not transmit divisive materials that may threaten or compromise the divisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria as a sovereign state.”

