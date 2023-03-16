NBC sanctions 25 stations, gives 16 final warning, over polls

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 25 stations for violating the Nigeria Broadcasting Code during the presidential and National Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, NBC Director General, Balarabe Ilelah said the Commission served warning letters to 16 other erring stations. Ilelah said some of the stations allowed their platforms to be used by guests, callers, and analysts to score unhealthy political points inimical to the corporate existence of the country. The agency cautioned broadcast stations to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The DG said: “Prior to and during the presidential and National Assembly elections, the commission sanctioned 25 broadcast stations. “Sixteen others were given final warnings over contravention of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. “Seventeen stations received sanctions for the broadcast of partisan content during the 24 hours prior to the election. “One station was sanctioned for announcing results before authorised returning officers made them public, while three stations were sanctioned for inciting comments. “Four stations were sanctioned for divisive, ethnic, and religious content, while 16 stations were given final warnings for various infringements. Ilelah cautioned broadcasters against the violation of the code during the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections.

He said: “They must also adhere to the national broadcasting act CAP N11 laws of the federation 2004. “The code admonishes broadcasters to ensure that the broadcast of a political campaign, jingle, announcement and any other form of partisan identification or symbol ends not later than 24 hours before polling day. “It states that any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll should not be used to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate. “Very importantly, it states that election results or declaration of the winner can only be made by the authorised electoral officer for the election. “Broadcasters shall be responsible for the content of the station’s broadcast.” Ilelah commended the media for the positive role they play in society, particularly in the democratic process and in national development.

Like this: Like Loading...