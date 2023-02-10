News

NBC sanctions 302, okays 67 new stations

Posted on

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said it has sanctioned 302 stations in the last four months. It also announced the approval of 67 licenses for new broadcast stations. NBC Director General Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah stated these to reporters in Abuja. Balarabe said from September 28, 2022 to January 31, 2023, out of the 740 current functional stations, 302 have been sanctioned by the commission for various offences. According to the breakdown, 17 broadcast stations were fined for contravening the broadcast codes, 196 stations received warnings, 93 were reprimanded while 67 were cautioned. On the newly approved licenses, Ilelah said the approval brings to 473 the number of licenses issued under President Muhammadu Buhari

 

Our Reporters

