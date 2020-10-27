NBC sanctions AIT, Arise, Channels televisions over #EndSARS coverage

…clampdown on TV stations, attempt to gag the media – PDP

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) yesterday sanctioned three broadcast stations over what it described as “professional misdemeanors” during the nationwide #End- SARS protests. The commission alleged that the sanctioned media organisations abused their constitutional rights by picking unverified and unsubstantiated contents from the social media to disseminate through their platforms.

NBC Director-General, Prof. Armstrong Idacha that the organisations breached extant broadcasting code through its speculative reportage, which it said undoubtedly caused a spike in the #EndSARS crisis. Idachaba further added that the sanction became necessary as a measure to deter others from such unprofessional conduct. “Monitoring reports available to the commission indicate that indeed at the early stages of the conflict, the broadcast industry largely gave a fair and balanced coverage to the issues. This trend became completely reversed when violence, wanton destruction and looting were added to the dimensions.

“By picking unverified, unsubstantiated social media sources and repeating the narratives, our broadcasters have shown crass lack of professionalism and a disposition to be escalators of conflict and more seriously a threat to Nigeria. “In line with the provisions of section 5.6.9 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code which states that; “The broadcaster shall be held liable for any breach of the code emanating from the use of material from User Generated Sources (UGC).

“The commission has therefore sanctioned Arise TV, Channels TV and AIT in line with the provisions of the broadcasting code. This is to serve as deterrent to broadcasters who deliberately ignore to verify stories before they broadcast. “The commission calls on broadcasters to always ensure that when they use UGC and social media sources, they must ensure their veracity and authenticity”. Idachaba further noted that; “Channels Television, Arise TV and AIT especially, continued to transmit footages obtained from unverified and unauthenticated social media sources. No doubt these pictures stimulated anger and heightened the violence that was witnessed during the crisis.”

He warned that traditional media practitioners and professional in the communications sector must be wary of the social media, due to misguided fellows, who take advantage of the cyberspace to misinform the public.

