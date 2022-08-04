NBC slams Trust TV N5m over documentary on banditry

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) yesterday issued a N5 million fine on Trust Television concerning a documentary on banditry and terrorism in the Northwestern part of the country. It could be recalled that the TV station, an organization connected to Daily Trust newspaper, aired the documentary entitled ‘Nigeria’s Banditry: The Inside Story’, in March. Also, theBritishBroadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye also released its own documentary ‘The Bandit Warlords of Zamfara’ recently.

This ledto the FederalGovernment saying both media outlets would be penalised for “glorifying terrorism”. In a statement yesterday, the television network stated that the fine was conveyed in a letter dated August 3 and signed by Balarabe Shehu Illela, director- general of the NBC.

“The NBC, in a letter to our company dated August 3, 2022, which was signed by its Director General, Balarabe Shehu Illela, said the fine was imposed on Trust TV because its broadcast of the said documentary contravened sections of the National Broadcasting Code,” the statement reads.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...