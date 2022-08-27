News

NBC suspends planned closure of indebted broadcast stations

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has “temporarily” suspended the planned shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations that were unable to renew their operational licenses. The commission had on August 19 threatened to shutdown 52 radio and television stations for failure to renew their licenses.

The affected stations were given 24 hours ultimatum to do so or be yanked off the air. But in a statement on Friday, the NBC Director, General Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the commission decided to rescind the order following positive responses it received from the debtor licensees, “including big players in the broadcast industry.” According to the DG; “Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with executives of the Broadcasting Organisationas of Nigeria (BON), and other critical stakeholders in the industry, the commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations all over the country. “We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and broadcast stakeholders for their responses and interventions.

“We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Limited and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.” He further stated that the NBC was not unaware of the difficulties the planned shutdown would have caused the operators and other stakeholders, but assured that the commission would always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bone thinning disease can increase cardiovascular risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that persons suffering osteoporosis, the bonethinning disease that occurs with ageing, have a good chance to develop cardiovascular disease.   Cardiovascular diseases, also called heart diseases, are heart conditions that include diseased vessels, structural problems and blood clots.   Researchers at the University of Southampton, England, were […]
News Top Stories

2023: Atiku flippant, unprepared to be president –Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hit back on his opponent, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Tinubu, in a statement from his Director of Media and Communications Campaign Organization, Bayo Onanuga, said that the Presidential candidate of […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Redeem your image, CAN tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining period of his administration to change the narrative of his government.   The apex Christian body regretted that every facet of the nation’s life has witnessed a down turn since Buhari assumed office in 2015. Special Adviser to CAN President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica