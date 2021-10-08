NBC to invest N520bn in Nigeria’s economy

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (a member of Coca Cola Hellenic Group) has restated its long-term investment in Nigeria’s economy, saying it plans to invest about $1 billion (N520 billion) in the next five years in the country. Managing Director, NBL, Mr. Mattieu Seguin, made this known during the company’s 70 years of refreshing Naija celebrating the Coca Cola system at 70 in Nigeria yesterday in Lagos.

He explained that in the last 10 years, the non-alcoholic beverage firm had invested more than a billion dollar in Nigeria to show true Nigerianess and love for Nigeria’s economy and its business environment despite the worsening insecurity in the country. According to him, the board of Coca Cola Limited is backing the $1 billion investment in Nigeria in the next five years because of the confidence it has for Nigeria’s economy and population opportunities. Seguin explained that the huge amount of money the company will be investing in the next five years is expected to cover plant expansion, upgrading, marketing strategic plans, training and others.

He said: “We have invested more than a billion dollar in this country as a system mostly in human capacity training, plants upgrading, coolers in the market. Next five years, we are going to invest another $1 billion in this country.”

