NBC trains 150 women in Edo, donates €1m to mark 70th anniversary in Nigeria

The famous American cooking teacher and television presenter, Julia Child, once told her audience that the way to success is to “find something you’re passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it,” For the over 150 women trained, among whom 28 were empowered with starter packs in different areas of their choice in Benin City, Edo State during a five-day intensive “#NBCEmpowerHer” programme facilitated by Karis and Eleos Foundation and sponsored by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) to mark its 70th anniversary in Nigeria, it is a matter of finding what you like doing and keeping tremendous interest it. They women, who expressed profound gratitude to the organisers, were trained in four major areas including- bead making, textile design, hair styling and baking

Opportunity

Speaking to the women, Mrs. Ifeoma Okoye, NBC Corporate Affairs and Community Partnership Manager, East and Central said the NBC success story spanned 70 years in Nigeria, adding that the company started small at the basement of a hotel in Lagos. She urged the women who have been trained and given seed grants to make judicious use of the opportunity. “The reason I am telling you how NBC started is because you have been trained and have received a seed grant today and you may be asking yourself, will I ever grow to be as big as NBC? The answer is that you can! The reason is that we started somewhere and today, we are in all the states in Nigeria. I want to give you four reasons NBC has grown today. One, we were faithful with the little we had. So be faithful with what is going to be given to you. Two, we are sure of where we are going, be sure of where you are going. Three, we never gave-up, so don’t give-up. Four, network with others, know your strength and network.” She added that NBC as an organisation is committed to the empowerment of women.

Empowerment

“We are so committed to the empowerment of women that they make-up 70% of our customers and dealers across the country, even in leadership positions. The Plant Manager here is a woman, do not look down on yourself as a woman, and don’t say you cannot do it. As a woman, go for knowledge, and utilize the knowledge. NBC believes in women empowerment, having turned 70 years old, we made a donation of 1million euro for training, provision of potable water for communities that lack potable water, youth empowerment, waste recovery and reclining. We, as a company, are to make sure our environment is free from waste.” Also speaking, Mr Chikezie Ekechukwu, Programme Manager, Kris and Eleos Foundation, said the programme is accepted to train 1000 women in eight NBC plants across the country and maintained that the women having been empowered,are expected to immediately start something without wasting time, saying that the rate of inflation in Nigeria today is astronomic. He made reference to a bag of rice that was sold N25,000 last December, but goes for N46,000 now.

Inflation

“I want you to immediately start something possibly today, the reason is that the rate of inflation in Nigeria today is about 800%,the case of a bag of rice that was sold for N25,000 last year but goes for N46,000 now is something to be concerned about. Next year, I am not being negative, things will get higher, what are you doing on your part to make sure that by next year, you will not be part of the people that will complain, that is the platform that NBC is giving to you today, you can start something, you already have a source of revenue, you can add to this to take care of your family and yourself. I tell you if you are earning N20, 000 today from your job or business, by next year, you must earn up to 40,000 to be able to keep with the rising cost of things and to cushion the effects. We have done this training for you, it is now to make sure that the knowledge is put to use. “We are to come back for monitoring and evaluation in December, I want to give good news to NBC, that the money they invested in their community is yielding some results. The message is clear for our targeted audience, don’t go and sit down and wait for next year.”

Advice

Speaking on effects of financial inclusion on women empowerment, the representatives of Wema Bank, Kingsley Williams, advised that: “Women should not make money and keep in their shops. People wake-up sometime and come to their shop to find out that their shops have been burgled or razed by fire, and you see them crying, most times it is to tell you that the money they have been making have been in the shop.” The Founder, Society To Heighten Awareness of Women And Children Abuse (SOTHAWACA), Ronke Ojeikere, who was a resource person, advised women to work hard, be truthful and sincere, which she says brings honour. On her part, Mrs. Patrina Orumase, who represented the Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Gender Issues, Andrew Emwnata, said the role of women in society cannot be overemphasized, as any training given to a woman, is by extension to the whole family. “When you train a woman, you train a nation, but on the other hand, if you don’t train a woman the whole family suffers. The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki believes in empowering women, you can see that most of our commissioners are women; some of the Permanent Secretaries are women. The governor believes so much in women empowerment. I want to thank NBC and Karis and Eleos Foundation for removing our women from the street.” Responding, one of the participants, Rachel Akubueze, said she is delighted to have attended the programme and thanked NBC and Kris and Eleos Foundation for giving her the opportunity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...