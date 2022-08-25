NBC’s media licence withdrawal draconian, debilitating, says NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described the licence withdrawal of 52 television and radio media houses over failure of licence renewal payment as draconian, debilitating and a slippery road to press emasculation. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that although the NBC has a duty to uphold, media houses were being affected by the nation’s deteriorating economy and other global challenges.

He said: “While we understand that the NBC has a regulatory duty to ensure rules keeping, we believe that the action taken by the NBC is a little too drastic, dramatic, draconian, and debilitating, not only for the affected media houses but also for their staff and, indeed, millions of Nigerians who follow programmes from the affected media houses. “The first natural instinct to the withdrawal of the operating licence by the NBC is the idea that the affected media houses did not deliberately avoid paying for their operating licences. Such would be akin to cutting so close to the bone. The most palpable reason for the failure of many of the media houses to pay for the renewal of their operating licences could be easily found in the deteriorating economic conditions in Nigeria.

“This is understandable given the severe stress and strain that businesses in Nigeria have been subjected to owing to fallout of the COVID 19 lockdown in 2020, the ongoing disruption in global and domestic energy supply, foreign exchange volatilities, and associated hyper-inflation. “Many media houses just like most businesses in Nigeria suffer the double jeopardy of escalating business costs and plummeting revenues.”

The NLC chief noted that the economic gloom in the country was an offshoot of government’s mismanagement of resources and critical infrastructure, adding: “Largely to blame for this sad state of affairs is government which mismanagement of the economy has ensured that a litre of diesel is now knocking at the borderline of N1,000. To compound the situation is the epileptic supply of electricity with the national grid collapsing intermittently for the umpteenth time in recent months. “However, we just received with some relief new reasoning by the NBC to allow the affected media houses to continue to operate. This is commendable. Yet, our concerns conveyed in the foregoing subsist,” he added.

