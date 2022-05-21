NBDN seeks end to discrimination against persons with disabilities

ThebNigeria Business Disability Network (NBDN) has called for an end to the discrimination against Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD).

The Network, chaired by Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, at it’s Nigeria Diversity and Inclusion flagship conference themed ‘Eliminating Barriers Against Inclusive Workplaces In The Private Sector’, said it was important that the private sector include PLWD in their workforce.

Victor-Laniyan in a chat with journalists affirmed that PLWDs are unique and innovative, hence the need for private firms to harness their skills which will in turn boost Nigeria’s development.

Meanwhile in her remarks at the event to mark the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, she stated: “Respecting the rights of people with disabilities is necessary for upholding Nigeria’s values of dignity, respect, understanding and generosity.

“While we may have side-lined some of these values as a nation causing us to relegate inclusion efforts, our collective duty as Nigerians is to ensure that we reignite these efforts, our collective duty as Nigerians is to ensure that we reignite these efforts and consequently our values as people.

“As we set out to drive the various agendas within our organisations, we must recognise persons with disabilities for who they are – effective agents of change whose contributions bring enormous benefits…”

Executive Secretary, National Disability Commission, James Lulu, who was one of the keynote speakers, said it was regrettable that PLWD are usually not given listening ears and disdained by the society as not having anything good to offer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...