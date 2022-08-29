NBET signs deal with Turkish energy firm for improved electricity

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc has signed a partnership deal with a Turkish energy firm, Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), to boost energy generation and supply in Nigeria. NBET in a statement over the weekend said the cooperation agreement was signed at EXIST’s campus in Maslak, Turkey.

According to the statement, the Minister of Finance, who doubles as Chairman, Board of Di rectors, NBET, Zainab Ahmed, witnessed the ceremony alongside Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NBET, Nnaemeka Ewelukwa; and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), EXIST, Ahmet Türkoglu.

It stated that the partnership was designed to explore mutually beneficial opportunities for growth between both agencies. Ahmed was quoted as saying during the ceremony that Nigeria was interested in furthering its partnership with the company.

She said: “EXIST has reached an admirable stage. We also want to establish electricity markets by providing the necessary transformation in our country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...