NBF Champions of Champions holds Dec 16

A total of 26 boxers made up of 16 men and 10 women have been drawn to do battle in the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Champion of Champions extravaganza holding inside the Brai Ayenote Boxing Complex, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on December 16, 2020.

Secretary General of the NBF Sunny Obot said the boxers were carefully selected by the technical committee based on merit and in accordance with their recent performance both locally and internationally.

Even as the federation equally commended the NBF president, Kenneth Minimah, for ensuring that Nigerian boxers were gainfully engaged after the ease of the Corona virus lockdown that crippled global activities.

With 13 bouts on the card for the one-day Champion of Champions boxing showpiece, Smith Afolabi will take on Yusuf Abayomi Kasali in the 52kg weight category while Yusuf Adedeji engages Michael Adeosun in the 57 kg weight class among others.

Those fighting in the women category where we have only five bouts include, Aishat Oriyomi 57kg and Caroline Linus 51kg, Elizabeth Oshoba and Juliet Ukah 57kg, Falilat Tjano and Yetunde Odunuga 60kg as well as Bolanle Shogbamu and Aishat Abdulwahab who will digging it out in the 69 kg weight category.

After the last bout, the panel of judges will select the he best male and female boxers to be crowned the champion of champions according to the Secretary General.

Other boxers on the card include Aliu Ibrahim (DT) versus Yunusa Mojib (Edo) 63kg, Afeez Osoba (LG) and Osita Umeh (DT) 69kg while Korede Adedeji (DT) faces Ubi Oboro (CRS) in the in the 75kg weight class.

Also listed are, Ebeoe Danukolo (Kogi) who battles Oladimeji Salami (Bayelsa) in 81kg, while Franklin Arinze (DT) and Innocent Ebiwarieme will square up in the 91 kg weight division in an all Delta affair as Adebayo Imoleayo from Delta State engages Solomon Chibuike from Anambra State in the +91 weight category which is the Super Heavyweight division.

Like this: Like Loading...