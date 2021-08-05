News

NBM inaugurates Mathematics competition for schools

Posted on

A non-governmental organisation, NBM of Africa Worldwide, has launched its maiden ‘South- South Regional Mathematics Quiz Competition.’ During the kickoff of the first round of the quiz completion at the Aladumo International Schools, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, government and private schools were well represented.

NBM of Africa Worldwide, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon, said the idea was to organise the competitions across states Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. Three winners to represent each state will contest to emerge regional winner, adding that the overall aim was to remove the phobia pupils have for mathematics, which he described as a fundamental in our daily lives.

He said: “It was decided we start with the schools in Rivers State. Invitation was given to a great number of Senior Secondary schools, both government owned and private schools. “The quiz competition finally took place on Saturday at Aladumo International Schools, GRA, Port Harcour. The competition is part of our contributions to reward excellent students and schools in order to refocus them to education and literacy. “The objective of this competition is to remove phobia and inculcate the love for mathematics. Also, it’s geared towards inspiring our SSS students to be more confident in themselves mathematically and enhance their individual performances in both internal and external examinations during their academic pursuits.”

