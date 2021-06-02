Metro & Crime

NBM of Africa Worldwide condemn attacks on govt facilities, killings

A Pan African organisation, the Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide has condemned the spate of killings and attacks on government facilities in Nigeria.
The group restated its commitment to selfless service and communal development as part of the noble aims and objectives.
It called on Nigerians to be law-abiding and accord respect to constituted authority and other political office holders.
The organisation is a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Uhun-Ogbeini chapter, Edo State, Mr Osazuwa Osaheni, copies of which were made available to reporters on Tuesday frowned at the manner government facilities are being attacked daily, particularly in some areas of the South East.
It, however, called on public officials to remain focused, the grave challenges notwithstanding.
The statement reads: “The Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide, Uhun-Ogbeini chapter hereby raise our loud voice in condemnation of the activities of criminals burning down and attacking police facilities, especially in the South East of Nigeria.
“The Movement strongly frowns at and condemn the way and manner government facilities are being attacked daily, especially in the South-Eastern parts of Nigeria.
“For whatsoever reasons, the killing of police officers is not the way out, and these uncivilised and barbaric acts must be stopped forthwith.
“The government facilities destroyed daily were built with taxpayers money and no reasonable individual will engage or get involved in such clandestine and nefarious act of destruction of public facilities.”

