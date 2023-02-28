Business

NBS: 12.5kg gas cylinder price rose by 38.63% in January

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price watch stated that on a year-on-year basis, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas for January 2023 rose by 38.63 per cent from N7,413.25 in January 2022.

It added that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.28 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N10.248.97 in December 2022 to N10,277.17 in January 2023.

 

According to the report, 5kg refill prices were the highest in Kwara at N4,962 50, Plateau at N4,945.50, and Adamawa at N4,936.67. Cross River at N10,833.33, and Ebonyi at N10,763.57.

Giving details of the highest refill prices for 12.5kg, it stated that Enugu was N4,119.23; Anambra N4,18314; Rivers N4,210; Abia N4,218.15, Akwa Ibom N4,256.25; Sokoto N4,281.67; Delta N4,301; Yobe N4,315.30; Ogun N4,360 and Osun N4 395.

It revealed that the cheapest 5kg refill was Yobe, N9,550; Taraba, N9,845; Gombe, N9,850; Bauchi N9,875; Lagos, N9,877.50; Borno N9,888.57; Jigawa N9,900; Zamfara N9,957.33; Adamawa N9,985.71; and Nassarawa N10,019.17.

