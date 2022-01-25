Business

NBS: Abuja, Oyo residents paid above N8,000 for 12.5kg of cooking gas in December 

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says residents in Abuja, Oyo and Osun states paid the highest amount for liquefied petroleum gas, better known as cooking gas, in December 2021.

Nigerians paid an average price of N7332.04 for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas during the month under review.

The NBS said this in its latest report titled: ”Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) price watch (December 2021)”.

According to the report, the cooking gas price increased by 0.33 percent on a month-on-month basis from a lower cost of N7308.06 in the preceding month of November 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the report added that the value increased by 76.49 percent from N4,154.28 in December 2020 to N7,332.04 in December 2021.

“The States with the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for liquefied petroleum gas (Cooking Gas) were Osun, Oyo and Abuja with N8,491.67, N8,303.33 and N8,058.00 respectively,” the report reads.

“While states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for liquefied petroleum gas (Cooking Gas) were Borno, Bayelsa and Nasarawa with N5,852.13, N6,678.57 and N6,679.57 respectively.”

Across the geopolitical zones, the report showed that the average price was highest in the south-west at N7,794.49, followed by the north-central and north-west at N7,541.40 and N7,339.09, respectively.

The south-south zone had the lowest price at N6,982.63 compared to other zones.

For kerosene, the average price per litre paid by consumers in December 2021 increased by 6.10 percent to N467.97 on a month-on-month basis from N441.06 in November 2021.

Annually, the average price of the product increased by 32.65 percent from N353.79 in December 2020 to N467.97 in December 2021.

The top three states with the highest average price per litre in December 2021 were Ebonyi, Abia and Ekiti with N687.50, N585.00 and N552.08, respectively, while the lowest average prices per litre were in Bayelsa, Kwara and Nasarawa with N300.00, N355.60 and N384.85, respectively.

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, had said the Federal Government is currently working to grow the country’s gas reserve from 206 trillion cubic feet to 600 TCF.

 

