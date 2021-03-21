Business

NBS: Average price for cooking gas up in February

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday said the average price for refilling five kilogrammes (5kg cylinder of Cooking Gas) increased to N2,018.91 in February from N1,949.02 in January.
The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for February 2021 obtained from its website in Abuja.
The NBS said that the price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 3.59 per cent month-on-month and by 1.18 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.
According to it, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder cooking gas are Bauchi N2, 487.46; Adamawa N2, 396.99; and Borno N2,396.22.
It added that states with the lowest average price for refilling 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Ebonyi N1,756.25; Kogi, N1,775; and Jigawa N1,795.
“Similarly, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased by 4.45 per cent month-on-month and by 4.38 per cent year-on-year to N4, 363.51 in February from N4,177.55 in January.
“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Sokoto N4, 884.04, Cross River N4,853.57 and Bauchi N4,682.50.
“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Zamfara N3,754.25, Kaduna N3,858.33 and Katsina N3,988.99.”
It said that the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments in the states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from over 10, 000 respondents and locations.
The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that domestic gas users in the Nyanya-Jikwoyi-Karshi axis of FCT coughed out N5,000 to fill a 12.5kg cylinder on Saturday.
Investigation revealed the price changed from N4,600 since March 17.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gain by N26bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.20 per cent. Market watchers attributed development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on under value stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 51.02 basis points or 0.20 per cent to close […]
Business

Salim, others tasked to build strong institutions in Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government agencies have been tasked to build strong institutional frameworks aimed at promoting rapid economic growth.   The charge is coming on the heels of the present administration’s efforts to promote a conducive environment to the business community […]
Business

Financial inclusion summit to feature digital experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The digital financial inclusion summit organized by Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Vanguard Economic Forum Series, kicks off today, the lender said in a press release at the weekend.   According to the statement, speakers and panelists, who are experts in digital transformation and financial inclusiveness, were carefully drawn from the banking, regulatory bodies, telecoms […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica