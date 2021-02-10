NBS: Banks attract $9.68bn capital into Nigeria

Deposit money banks (DMBNs) attracted a total of $9.68billion capital inflow to the country in 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

The figure is, however, $14.31billion (59.65 per cent) below the $23.99billion total capital inflow attracted by the lenders in the preceding year.

According to the Nigerian Capital Importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at the weekend, the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in Q4’20 stood at $1.07billion, representing a decline of 26.81per cent compared to Q3’20 and 71.87per cent decrease com pared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the report indicates that in terms of the amount of capital attracted by lenders last year, DMBs with significant foreign ownership again accounted for the bulk of capital attracted by the industry. Specifically, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited emerged tops in 2020 with $2.54billion compared with $2.82billion in the previous year.

It was followed by Stanbic IBTC which attracted total capital of $2.17billion last year as against $8.62billion in 2019.

Citibank attracted total capital of $1.51billion in 2020 compared with $2.28billion in the previous year.

This means that of the $9.68billion total capital attracted by DMBs last year, the three lenders accounted for $6.22billion or 64.2 per cent. Apart from the top three lenders that attract the most capital inflows – Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC PLC and Citibank Nigeria Limited- others that also attracted significant amounts last year include, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd($938.60million); Rand Merchant Bank($821.65million); Ecobank Nigeria ($403.19million); Access Bank($361.32million) and Zenith Bank ($271million).

Further analysis of the NBS figures shows that of the 26 banks that the NBS provided data for, 22 attracted capital inflows in 2020, while four did not. Analysts note that lenders such as, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citibank Nigeria Limited and Rand Merchant Bank, consistently emerge as investors’ favourites in the NBS’ capital importation reports due to the fact that foreign entities have significant stake in them.

For instance, the NBS report shows that the United Kingdomwhere Standard Chartered Bank has its Headquarters- again emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $236.88million

Clearly, however, the highlight of the NBS report is the sharp drop in total value of capital importation into Nigeria in 2020 compared with the previous year. NBS said: “The total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood at $1,069.68million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This represents a decrease of -26.81 per cent compared to Q3’20 and -71.87 per cent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. “Similarly, the total value of capital importation in 2020 stood at $9,680.49 million, compared to $23,990.05 million in 2019, representing a decline of -59.65 per cent between the two periods.

The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Other investment, which accounted for 73.22 per cent ($783.26m) of total capital importation, followed by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which accounted for 23.49 per cent ($251.27m) of total capital imported and Portfolio Investment, which accounted for 3.29 per cent ($35.15m) of total capital imported in Q4 2020.”

According to analysts, the decline in capital inflows last year was occasioned by the coronavirus(Covid-19) crisis which led to shutdown of economies in most parts of the world.

In fact, in its World Investment Report 2020 released last year , the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicted that the trend of declining FDI to Africa was set to exacerbate significantly in 2020 amid the dual shock of the coronavirus pandemic and low prices of commodities, especially oil.

The report stated that FDI flows to the continent would likely contract between 25 per cent and 40 per cent based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projections as well as a range of investment specific factors.

Also, in a new report released last month, UNCTAD disclosed that global FDI collapsed in 2020, falling 42 per cent from $1.5 trillion in 2019 to an estimated $859 billion. According to the report, “such a low level was last seen in the 1990s and is more than 30 per cent below the investment trough that followed the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

Despite projections for the global economy to recover in 2021 – albeit hesitant and uneven – UNCTAD expects FDI flows to remain weak due to uncertainty over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Director of UNCTAD’s investment division, James Zhan, said: “The effects of the pandemic on investment will linger. Investors are likely to remain cautious in committing capital to new overseas productive assets.”

