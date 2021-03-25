News

NBS: Commuters paid higher transport fare in February

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

An average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 2.60 per cent monthon- month and by 78.08 per cent year-on-year to N361.31 in February 2021 from N352.15 in January 2021, the latest data on transport watch released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has showed.

The report, which identified some states with the highest fare on bus journey within the city named Zamfara with (N620.15) as among states commuters paid a higher fare for bus; Bauchi (N530.10) and Ekiti (N475.25) while states with the lowest bus journey fare within the city were Oyo (N190.45), Abia (N208.55) and Borno (N250.72). Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.13 per cent monthon- month and by 39.85 per cent year-on-year to N2,372.87 in February 2021 from N2,346.41 in January 2021. States with the highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,500.88), Sokoto (N3,350.60) and Lagos (N3,340.60) while states with the lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,650.32), Bauchi (N1,690.80) and Enugu (N1,700.00) respectively.

Our Reporters

